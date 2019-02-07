League One Latest: Sheffield Wednesday’s Sam Winall turned down Deadline Day loan moves to League One clubs

Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall turned down a number of League One clubs on Deadline Day, revealed by the Sheffield Star.

Several clubs, with Sunderland credited with strong interest, enquired about the 28-year-old, who has been promoted twice from the third-tier.

Wednesday were open to letting Winnall go on a temporary basis to build up his match fitness, however Owls boss Steve Bruce revealed yesterday Winnall wanted to stay at fight for his place at Hillsborough.

Former Portsmouth manager Michael Appleton has held talks with SPL club Hibernian over becoming their new manager, according to Deadline News.

Hibs sacked Neil Lennon last week and recently spoke with ex-Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom - however Appleton is thought to be a prime candidate.

Other names such as Dean Holden, Paul Hurst and and John Doolan have also been linked with the vacancy as Hibs look to settle on their preferred list of candidates by Friday.

Luton Town interim manager Mick Harford believes the club were right to sell defender Akin Famewo for the good of his career.

Famewo left Kenilworth Road last month after interest from the Championship club saw his season-long loan spell at Grimsby Town cut short.

Harford said: “He’d been at Grimsby and Norwich did try and buy him 12 months ago.

“They’ve kept tabs on him, watched him, we thought it was probably the best thing for Akin to go there and kick-start his career, so good luck to Akin.”

Terry McPhillips has been frustrated by a swathe of fresh injuries just as Blackpool were getting close to full-strength.

Curtis Tilt, Ollie Turton and Mark Howard are now fit but Blackpool have picked up new injuries to midfielders Jay Spearing and Callum Guy.

McPhillips said: “It’s frustrating but what can you do? It’s part of the game.

“We’ve always said if we can keep our best players fit and keep them here we’d have half a chance.

“It’s no surprise that when we had some of our best players missing we had a run when we didn’t do so well.

“But Jay’s injury gives somebody else a chance. We’ve got a good group and somebody will benefit from Jay’s absence.”

Former Nottingham Forest striker Simon Cox has extended his stay at Southend United until 2020 after after a clause was triggered in his contract.

Cox, who joined from Reading in 2016, has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Southend so far this campaign - netting 12 goals.

In total, The 31-year-old has scored 38 goals since joining in 2016, coming in 132 games.