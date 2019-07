League One and Two latest - Glasgow Celtic track former Sunderland defender Adam Matthews and Blackpool hope to wrap up deal for Glasgow Rangers striker

Celtic are interested in re-signing former Sunderland defender Adam Matthews after abandoning a deal for Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair. (Scotsman)

James Wilson snubbed an offer from Sunderland in favour of returning to Aberdeen on a two-year deal. (Daily Mail)

Blackpool are hoping to wrap up a deal for Rangers ' Ryan Hardie with Terry McPhillips eyeing a tall striker. (The Sun)

The Seasiders are also on the verge of finalising a deal for Sulley Kaikai following his release from Crystal Palace. (Blackpool Gazette)

Transfer-listed Peterborough United midfielder Mark O’Hara has been given a surprise chance to impress manager Darren Ferguson. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Luca Connell has released a heartfelt statement, insisting Bolton "will always be special" after joining Celtic last week. (Burnden Aces)

Rotherham United are unlikely to make another bid for Southend United midfielder Dru Yearwood after seeing a £200,000 opening offer rejected. (Echo News)

Luton Town, Bristol City and Derby County have all been credited with interest in recently released Coventry City defender Jordan Willis. (Coventry Live)

Plymouth Argyle have taken AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Jordan Holmes on trial while former Brighton defender Ben Barclay opted against it. (Plymouth Argyle)