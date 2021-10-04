Leaders New Tupton Ivanhoe seal convincing win in Hope Valley League

Dan Stevenson scores a wonderful goal for New Tupton Ivanhoe. Pic by Martin Roberts.

Tupton were in control from the off and took a a three goal lead by the tenth minute.

Dominic Collins opened the scoring on two minutes before Joe Holmes doubled the lead from close range.

John McArdle made it three after a great pass by Holmes.

Holmes saw the visiting keeper produce an excellent save as New Tupton pushed.

He did even better when saved a penalty from Ben Norman after McArdle had been fouled.

Calver pulled a goal back seven minutes before half-time after a clearance took a lucky deflection.

The visitors had the best of the opening exchanges of the second half, but half-time substitute Dan Stevenson put the pressure back on Calver.

He proved to be a constant threat on the left before he bagged a deserve goal after a good run and finish.

The winger was making a real nuisance of himself now to the visitors and he hit another superb strike that crashed against the cross bar and fell away to safety.

The icing was put on the cake with ten minutes left when fellow tormentor McArdle guided the ball home from close range after his initial effort had been pushed away by the keeper to make it five for table topping Tupton.