Killamarsh’s England star Millie Bright reveals her proudest moment in football

Killamarsh’s Millie Bright has revealed her proudest moment in football.

The 26-year-old has spoken recently about having to hold down two jobs while playing semi-pro football for Doncaster Belles.

No stranger to hard work on and off the field, it came as no surprise when Chelsea came calling and with it her first pro contract.

It was a proud moment.

“I was a fitness instructor at a leisure centre, a horse groom and I had to manage my football on top of that,” said Bright in an interview with The Sun.

“It was hard but I was just had to juggle everything in semi-pro.

“But that’s what happens in women’s football, some players are lucky enough to start with a professional contact, but some have started with nothing, doing two and three jobs, fighting to be professional.”

And added: “So that’s why my proudest moment was signing my first contract for Chelsea, because I never thought that would happen.”

Bright was part of the England Women’s team to reach the semi-final of the World Cup in France this summer.

And, despite now living in Surrey, there’s a town in north-east Derbyshire still very close to her.

“I’m from Killamarsh in north east Derbyshire and it’s a completely different lifestyle to London. We grew up with horses for as long as I can remember and I could ride when I was three.

“Horses were our life rather than a hobby and they always will be but when I got an offer from Chelsea I had to choose football,” she added.