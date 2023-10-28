News you can trust since 1855
Live

Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield travel to relegation-threatened Kidderminster Harriers today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 13:46 BST
Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)
Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay tuned!

Kidderminster Harriers 0 v 0 Chesterfied: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

14:47 BST

Countdown to KO

Kick-off is around 10 minutes away here at Aggborough Stadium.

Chesterfield’s attacking players are just doing a shooting drill with Gary Roberts in front of us.

The away end is filling up nicely - about 1,600 Spireites supporters are expected to be here.

The sun is out, but it still a bit nippy.

Stay tuned for all the key action.

14:11 BST

How the hosts line-up

14:10 BST

That Spireites team news

We will ask why there is no Branden Horton in the squad after the game.

Jeff King and Darren Oldaker are also left out again.

Ryan Boot over Harry Tyrer, who is fully fit, in goal.

All three players on four bookings - Tyrone Williams, Tom Naylor and Armando Dobra - all start.

14:00 BST

Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes

Paul Cook makes two changes from the win agains York City in midweek.

IN: Freckleton & Colclough

OUT: Horton & Jacobs

Boot; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Colclough, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Berry, Jacobs, Curtis.

13:05 BST

Today’s other fixtures

  • Boreham Wood v Southend United
  • Dorking Wanderers v Aldershot Town
  • Ebbsfleet United v Dagenham & Redbridge
  • Gateshead v AFC Fylde
  • Hartlepool United v Rochdale
  • Maidenhead United v Eastleigh
  • Oldham Athletic v Altrincham
  • Oxford City v Barnet
  • Solihull Moors v Wealdstone
  • Woking v Bromley
  • York City v FC Halifax Town
12:56 BST

All set

09:03 BSTUpdated 13:03 BST

Kiddy debut?

Winger Ryan McLean, 23, who has signed on loan from AFC Wimbledon, could make his Harriers debut after being an unused sub in midweek.

09:02 BSTUpdated 09:06 BST

Chesterfied ‘like a League One side'

Kiddy assistant manager, Jimmy O’Connor said: “They’re the league leaders and straight away on the bus on the way back [from Altrincham], we were watching Chesterfield and doing our homework, as we always do.

“They’re an excellent team and part of the team looks like a League One side.

“Top of the league, scoring goals, top scorers in the division and full confidence, what a great challenge for us.

“The calibre of players they have in there. Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Tom Naylor, the list goes on and they have quality throughout the side.

“They will expect to get promoted, make no bones about it… they’re going about it the right way, so credit to them.”

Fri, 27 Oct, 2023, 11:33 BSTUpdated 11:34 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Boot; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Jacobs, Colclough, Berry, Curtis.

Fri, 27 Oct, 2023, 11:31 BST

Bans looming

Williams, Naylor and Dobra are all on four yellow cards. If they get another one today they will be suspened for the Barnet clash.

