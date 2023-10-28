Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Kidderminster Harriers 0 v 0 Chesterfied: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Countdown to KO
Kick-off is around 10 minutes away here at Aggborough Stadium.
Chesterfield’s attacking players are just doing a shooting drill with Gary Roberts in front of us.
The away end is filling up nicely - about 1,600 Spireites supporters are expected to be here.
The sun is out, but it still a bit nippy.
How the hosts line-up
That Spireites team news
We will ask why there is no Branden Horton in the squad after the game.
Jeff King and Darren Oldaker are also left out again.
Ryan Boot over Harry Tyrer, who is fully fit, in goal.
All three players on four bookings - Tyrone Williams, Tom Naylor and Armando Dobra - all start.
Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes
Paul Cook makes two changes from the win agains York City in midweek.
IN: Freckleton & Colclough
OUT: Horton & Jacobs
Boot; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Colclough, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Berry, Jacobs, Curtis.
Today’s other fixtures
- Boreham Wood v Southend United
- Dorking Wanderers v Aldershot Town
- Ebbsfleet United v Dagenham & Redbridge
- Gateshead v AFC Fylde
- Hartlepool United v Rochdale
- Maidenhead United v Eastleigh
- Oldham Athletic v Altrincham
- Oxford City v Barnet
- Solihull Moors v Wealdstone
- Woking v Bromley
- York City v FC Halifax Town
All set
Kiddy debut?
Winger Ryan McLean, 23, who has signed on loan from AFC Wimbledon, could make his Harriers debut after being an unused sub in midweek.
Chesterfied ‘like a League One side'
Kiddy assistant manager, Jimmy O’Connor said: “They’re the league leaders and straight away on the bus on the way back [from Altrincham], we were watching Chesterfield and doing our homework, as we always do.
“They’re an excellent team and part of the team looks like a League One side.
“Top of the league, scoring goals, top scorers in the division and full confidence, what a great challenge for us.
“The calibre of players they have in there. Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Tom Naylor, the list goes on and they have quality throughout the side.
“They will expect to get promoted, make no bones about it… they’re going about it the right way, so credit to them.”
Bans looming
Williams, Naylor and Dobra are all on four yellow cards. If they get another one today they will be suspened for the Barnet clash.