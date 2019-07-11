John Sheridan wishes departed Charlie Carter well, but he's content with Chesterfield's two remaining attacking midfielders

John Sheridan says he's happy with the two attacking midfielders left in his squad, after Charlie Carter's departure.

The Chesterfield boss gave his blessing to Carter's sale to Stevenage, according to club CEO Graham Bean

And Sheridan has now explained why he was content for the sale to go ahead.

"I've got a lot of numbers in midfield," said the boss.

"It was a case of, if anyone came in for any of our players I'd have to look at it.

"It's no good me having two, three, four players in the same position.

"I look at Charlie Carter, I look at (Joe) Rowley, I look at (Liam) Mandeville and they're all very similar players.

Charlie Carter scored two on his home debut for Town

"So I'm quite happy to have two out of the three. They'll be fighting for similar positions in the team.

"I just think they're quite similar in the way they play.

"With funds and what have you, one or two people I do have to let go and Charlie was just one of them people."

Sheridan admits the 2018/19 campaign was't ideal for the youngster, who spent just a single season with the Spireites and missed five months of that through ankle problems.

And he wishes him well in League Two.

"He's a great lad," said Sheridan.

"Probably had a bad time last year, had a bad injury.

"I know people tell me he started the season really well but I felt he was short of fitness when I came in and it was difficult for him, playing catch up.

"I wish all the luck in the world. He's a good player."