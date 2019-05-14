John Sheridan wants new Chesterfield additions with promotions already on their CV

John Sheridan would like to bring players to Chesterfield with promotions already on their CV.

The Chesterfield boss is setting out to build a team capable of getting out of the National League next season.

He's already in talks with potential recruits.

"It's very early days (but) I'm getting text messages and phone calls, player availability and what not," he said.

"I'm speaking to one or two players.

"I think I know the areas I'd like to strengthen."

Every manager would like to strike nice and early and get their plans in place in time for pre-season, but Sheridan is prepared to play the waiting game for the right men.

"If I can get them done early I'll do that but you have to be patient," he said.

"I'm not just going to jump in, I'm going to make sure they'll be the right people for us."

Sheridan, who guided Town to a 15th place finish in the National League last season, after taking over a side in the relegation zone in January, has already spoken of his desire to add leaders to the squad and players he knows well.

He wants proven winners who can play regular football, too.

"Whether I can attract the players I want, we'll wait and see.

"I'd like to bring players in that I know, who have had promotions in higher leagues.

"It's important they're out on the pitch and want to be winning games."