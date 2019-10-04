John Sheridan urges Chesterfield players to keep fighting hard

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has called for his improving side to keep showing fight as they continue to look and climb out of the relegation zone.

The Spireites are languishing at the wrong end of the table after six defeats and six draws after an unexpected poor start to the season.

But two home wins has understandably boosted confidence in the ranks and Sheridan hopes it’s more of the same at home to Eastleigh tomorrow.

Tom Denton eager to get Chesterfield up the table

Victory or a draw would be the first time the Spireites have been unbeaten in three games in a row for the first time since March/April last season.

“The important thing is getting points on the board, I don’t care how we get them,” stressed Sheridan.

“I’ll take whatever we can get at the moment, we know the situation that we’re in.

“We just need to stay positive because any team’s capable of going on a run for seven or eight games.

“We just need to focus on ourselves and get points as quickly as we can. We’ve got to stand tall, be brave and be as positive as we can.”

Sheridan admitted: “It’s hard for everyone at the moment, the players and myself. I’m not happy with the way things have gone.

“I’m probably the worst out of anyone at the moment because we all wanted to be in the mix around the top of the table.

“The good thing about it is that it’s still early in the season and we’re still capable of being where we want to be.

“It’s massive now leading up to Christmas. All the games come thick and fast.

“We know we’ve got to get on a run of winning games, not drawing, winning games.

“Obviously I want us to be good on the eye, but we need to win ugly too. We need to get over the line at times because the points are the most important thing.”

But despite seven points from their last four fixtures, Sheridan is also refusing to get carried away with his side’s welcome run of form.

“I don’t feel like we’ve turned a corner, I’m being real, turning a corner is when you win right or nine and get back in the mix,” added Sheridan.

“At this moment in time we’re not in a good enough position. It’s nowhere near good enough and until we’re pushing and competing then we’ll think about achieving something.

“At the moment we’re still in a vulnerable position. The last couple of home performances we’ve won so we’ve got to continue that.”

Speculation was rife that Sheridan might quit after the club’s 4-0 mauling at the hands of Sutton United last month.

But the boss stressed: “I wasn’t close to resigning (after Sutton) I’m one who will fight and stand my corner if I can.

“I know people aren’t happy with the way the season started, I know they’re frustrated.

“Me more than anyone, I’m frustrated. But I’ll fight my corner.

“I don’t want to walk out or resign, that’s not me as a person.

“I understand people’s frustrations. They say things they don’t want to say, but they say it and I’ve got to accept that.

“I’ll be strong and I’m confident in myself more than anything else and I’m positive that I think I’ll turn it around.

“That’s my aim and my goal. All my thought processes are on turning this season around if I can.

“It probably is the lowest part of my management career. I’ve had a relegation.

“I know for a fact that only winning two games since the start of the season isn’t good enough.”