John Sheridan to open up Proact changing room and training session to Chesterfield fans

John Sheridan will throw open the doors of his Proact changing room to Chesterfield fans later this month.

The club's annual open day is to take place on Sunday 28th July.

John Sheridan will put the players through their paces in front of fans

Fans will get the chance to watch Sheridan and his staff putting the new-look Spireites squad through their paces in an open training session, before players will meet fans and sign autographs.

For Town supporters it will be a first chance to welcome new boys David Buchanan, Anthony Gerrard, Luke Coddington and Liam Mandeville to the Proact.

There will also be an opportunity to look at the home dressing room, with various activities taking place in the car park.

The event starts at 11am and runs until 3pm, with the Club Superstore open from 10.30am to 4pm.