John Sheridan provides update on health of his Chesterfield assistant Glynn Snodin

Chesterfield assistant manager Glynn Snodin will still not be in the dugout for the timebeing due to a health condition.

Snodin has not been in the technical area on matchdays with boss John Sheridan for several weeks now.

The 59-year-old has watched a number of Town’s games from the stands and was hoping to be back alongside Sheridan by now but has been advised to “take a step back” by doctors.

“Football is nothing really when you have got to look after your health,” Sheridan said.

"He has watched the games but he is finding it difficult watching.

"He has got to make sure he looks after himself.

“He is a top, top lad.

"He is gutted that he probably feels that he is not helping too much but his health is the most important thing.

"He has been advised to take it easy and take a step back and come back when you are ready."