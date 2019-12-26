John Sheridan provides injury update on Chesterfield's Laurence Maguire after he is stretchered off against Solihull Moors

Laurence Maguire has gone to hospital with a suspected dislocation of the knee after being stretchered off in the second-half of today’s 2-2 draw against Solihull Moors.

The midfielder went down injured after getting his studs stuck in the turf, according to Spireites boss John Sheridan.

The stoppage in play led to nine minutes of added time, with Solihull equalising in the fifth minute.

“He is going to go to the hospital,” Sheridan said.

“It is a knee injury.

“It is a shame.

“He has just caught his studs in the grass.

“He has just come back (from illness).

“I want to try and keep a settled side but people (keep getting injured).

“They are not fitness injuries.

“It was a bad tackle on Tootle, obviously Coddington slips, Maguire has done the same – slipped – so it is very unfortunate at the moment.”