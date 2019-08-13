John Sheridan plans to carefully monitor midfielder Sam Wedgbury after long-term injury

Spireites boss John Sheridan plans to carefully monitor Sam Wedgbury after returning from his long-term injury.

The midfielder played just three games for Chesterfield last season before injuring his ACL.

He spent almost an entire year on the sidelines following the set-back.

Wedgbury played 73 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Maidenhead United and 64 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Sheridan said: “I have probably thrown him in a bit too early really but he is only going to get that sharpness with games.

“He has been a long time out. It is important that I am careful and that I don’t rush him back and expect too much of him.

“He will be pleased just to be in and around the team and being involved so it is important that I don’t get carried away because the games come thick and fast.

“(I have) just got to be careful that it is not too much. But he is getting game time and hopefully he will get up to sharpness that he has before his injury.”

Wedgbury was former Chesterfield manager Martin Allen’s second signing in May 2018 after leaving Wrexham.