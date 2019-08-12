John Sheridan on Laurence Maguire's red card and the progress of Tom Denton and Anthony Gerrard

John Sheridan says the Spireites have no new injury concerns ahead of the Proact clash with Woking on Tuesday night.

The Spireites are without a win so far this season having lost one and drawn two.

Woking travel to the Proact tomorrow having secured two victories from their three matches and sit in fifth position in the National League.

MORE SPIREITES NEWS: Chesterfield in talks to sign Championship player on loan, John Sheridan reveals

Defender Laurence Maguire was sent off against Boreham Wood in Saturday's 2-2 draw and Sheridan said they have decided not to appeal the decision and so he will miss out through suspension.

Despite Maguire's red card, the Spireites held on for more than 30 minutes to secure a creditable point.

LAST MATCH: Boreham Wood 2 Chesterfield 2 - match gallery

Sheridan today said: ""I don't think Loz (Laurence Maguire) has gone in to hurt him but he has caught him. There's no intention of hurting him it is just a bit late trying to get the ball."

Maguire's suspension is a blow for the Spireites with fellow defender and new signing Anthony Gerrard also currently out of action.

But Sheridan is confident that Gerrard and striker Tom Denton are not far away from returning from injury but tomorrow's game with newly promoted Woking will come too soon.

"They (Denton and Gerrard) are coming on really good so we will wait and see," Sheridan said. "They are both experienced lads. When they feel fit we will make a decision on when to involve them in the squad."