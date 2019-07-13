John Sheridan not afraid to abandon 3-5-2 that brought Chesterfield such success last season

When John Sheridan arrived at Chesterfield in January he picked a formation, stuck with it and turned them into one of the division's form sides.

The Spireites were the best side in the National League, results wise, over Sheridan's first 15 games in charge.

And it was the way they shaped up, in a 3-5-2 formation, that seemed to make them such a solid outfit - organised and hard to break down but also quite pleasing on the eye in possession.

READ: Sheridan hunting two strikers

Three centre-halves and a deep lying midfielder gave Shwan Jalal the kind of protection Town's keepers had been lacking at times in the first half of the season.

Wing-backs provided width and service to frontmen Scott Boden and Tom Denton, backed up by two central midfielders.

From the way Sheridan is talking this summer, it doesn't sound like he'll go with a rigid system with his new-look 2019/20 squad.

"The 3-5-2 system I do like but I won't be frightened of changing my system, based on who we're playing, what players are fit and available to me and how I feel they'll perform in certain systems," he said.

"The 3-5-2 did us okay last year, I won't be frightened of using it again but I won't be frightened of playing 4-4-2, it won't bother me in the slightest.

"Even if it's on a week to week basis, it'll always be about trying to win us the game."

READ: Why the retention of Glynn Snodin feels like a big win for Chesterfield

Sheridan takes his side to Staveley Miners Welfare this afternoon for their first fixture of pre-season.

On Tuesday night they travel the short distance to Matlock Town for another traditional summer friendly.

Trialists are expected to feature in both games as Sheridan casts his eyes over potential signings.