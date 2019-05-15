John Sheridan has offered a contract to a Chesterfield loanee, released by his parent club

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan has offered a contract to one of his 2018/19 loanees.

Haydn Hollis, who has been released by parent club Forest Green Rovers, spent the majority of last season on loan at the Proact.

He made 35 National League appearances and formed a solid defensive partnership with Will Evans and Josef Yarney.

Hollis told the Derbyshire Times last month that he'd love to become a permanent Spireite.

Sheridan says there's room for improvement in the 26-year-old's game, but he's fond of the defender.

"I've offered him a contract. He's a player I know, he's left footed which is a big plus," said Sheridan.

"I like him as a lad, he's a good trainer. Lots of things to work on with him but I thought he did well."

Sheridan isn't prepared to wait all summer for Hollis' decision, however.

"He's someone I want to keep, I've made him an offer but I can't wait all summer. I'm not someone who dwells on things.

"There's going to be hundreds of players. If I'm a player and I'm thinking someone wants me, I wouldn't wait too long because there'll be so many out there who think they're going to get clubs and won't get clubs and it'll be last minute.

"Hopefully something will get sorted out, if not we move on."