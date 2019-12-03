John Sheridan has his say on player fitness, training methods and recruitment

John Sheridan has dismissed claims his players are not fit enough and insists training is “spot on”.

A number of criticisms have been aimed at Sheridan with the Spireites currently fourth bottom of the National League in a campaign they were expected to challenge for promotion.

One of those criticisms from some has been the fitness of the players.

But Sheridan was quick to deny this, saying: “Hartlepool looked fit because they were taking care of the ball.

"It was not because they were fitter than us.

"We do not keep possession of the ball, we are chasing the ball a lot more than most teams because we are giving it away.

"Our biggest downfall? It is not the fitness. It is taking care of the ball and we have not done it all season.

"Things will get thrown at us, why we are losing, so I have just got to take that on the chin."

And Sheridan insists there are no problems with training methods and says he will not stand for such excuses.

"If you are a player I think training is very good here,” he told the DT.

"I have got one of the best coaches you will get with Glynn Snodin.

"They better not luck for excuses, training is spot on.

"We are a non-league club but first division in my eyes with the facilities we have got.

"They won't ever play for me if they look for excuses on that side of the game.

"They get everything they can, the best they can, with everything we have got.

“If I hear anything or rumours they will be straight out, they will not play."

Another talking point around the Proact has been the summer player recuitment.

The Spireites boss added: "I would not say the recruitment has been bad it just does not look good enough because we are not winning and we are not performing.

"I do not think the recruitment is bad because I believe in the players I have brought in but I just think we have been very unsettled as a side.

"We just have not clicked really."