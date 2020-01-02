John Sheridan has his say about departure of Chesterfield head of recruitment Charlie Williamson

John Sheridan has revealed the decision to let head of recruitment Charlie Williamson go was not his decision.

The Spireites ‘parted company’ with Williamson on Sunday.

He was in the job for six months after being appointed in June.

Player recruitment has been criticised this season with the Spireites five points from safety in the National League relegation zone.

When asked about Williamson, Sheridan said: “It is sad.

“I don’t like anyone losing their job.

“It is not Charlie’s fault that we are getting beat.

“Charlie knows the game, he is experienced.

“I am very fond of Charlie, he is a very good friend.

“It is part and parcel of football, it is just unfortunate your friend loses a job.”

He added: “It was not my decision, no. But it is football. There is obviously lots of things going on in and around the club now so I am just trying to concentrate on the team winning games.”