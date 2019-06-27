John Sheridan happy with summer transfer business but still wants Chesterfield to strengthen in two areas

John Sheridan is happy with the transfer business Chesterfield have completed this summer, but they’re not done yet.

The Town boss has added a goalkeeper, three defenders, an attacker and a development squad striker.

New signings like David Buchanan and Anthony Gerrard have brought leadership and experience to the Proact and in Liam Mandeville they have creativity further up the pitch.

“I’m very pleased,” said the manager.

“When the season finishes you think about what you need and what you’re going to try and get and sometimes you have to be patient.

“You can go in all guns blazing and get six or seven in really quickly but it’s important you make sure it’s the right kind of player.

“I knew who I was letting go, the positions I needed to fill, so you identify those players and luckily I’ve got one or two in.

“I think they’re really good players, I think they’re what we need.

“They’re vocal, I’ve said to you before we’re very quiet as a pitch and young players need more voices on the pitch, not just the manager.”

There are still areas that Sheridan would like to strengthen, however.

And the loan market will come into play.

“There’s still one or two more I need.

“As you get back to pre-season I’ll probably be looking more to the loan market now.

“Striker and a bit of pace wide, they’re the two areas I’m looking at.

“I’ve got to work around, I’m not stupid, I’ve got to balance the books but I’m very confident I’ll do that.”