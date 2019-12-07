John Sheridan gives update on when Josef Yarney will be back from injury and if he is close to making any new signings

Josef Yarney is going to be out injured until after Christmas.

The right-back has not played since the 1-0 win over Notts County on October 26 due to a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Spireites so far this season.

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan said: "You have got to be careful with hamstring injuries.

"He is going up to St George's Park (FA’s national football centre) for some fitness.

"I knew he would probably be out until after Christmas."

Sheridan brought in Matt Tootle on a season loan from Notts County last week as a replacement for the injured Yarney.

The 29-year-old, who played under Sheridan at County, started against Aldershot last time out and is set to make his home debut against Bromley today.

On Tootle, Sheridan said: “I know him, he knows me and he knows how I want him to play.

“He is an intelligent footballer.

“He is a good competitor as well.

“He is not the biggest but he competes.”

When asked if he is close to bringing anyone else in, Sheridan added: “No, not at the moment.

“I can only pick 11 and five on the bench so you are leaving some good and experienced players out but deep down no one is giving me that problem of where I have to pick people because they have all had their opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Joe Rowley has picked up a knock and could be a doubt for today’s match.