John Sheridan full of praise for new Chesterfield FC signings

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan has heaped praise on the pre-season performances of new signings Liam Mandeville and Anthony Spyrou ahead of their season opener against Dover Athletic.

Both players joined the Spireites this summer, with Mandeville arriving on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers, whilst Spyrou has signed on a season-long loan from Norwich City.

The pair have caught the eye in pre-season against the likes of Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Burton Albion, which bodes well ahead of the new Nation League season.

When asked about their performances, Sheridan was quick to praise their early contributions to the team.

John Sheridan is expecting good things ahead

Here's the early team news for the big kick off

“Liam Mandeville is a player I’ve always liked and he’s again another player who’s had a promotion with Doncaster,” he explained.

“He’s got that, in the opposition’s half, that awareness and that killer pass. He can also score goals from midfield so I think the fans have been impressed with him in pre-season.

“It’s important that I play him in the best position that he wants to play. At the same time, he’s still got work hard for the team.

“He’s one of those players that you’ve got a to give a little bit of freedom too.”

He then added: “Regarding Anthony, he’s come through their Under-23s and I really like the look of him. He’s got lots and lots of good things in his game, it’s just about making that step up in the physicality.

“From what I’ve seen of him, and whoever has watched him, his movement, he could have had a hat-trick against Burton but you can see he’s got an eye for a goal and has really clever movement.

“He’s a young player and one who is coming up here, on his own, from Norwich and hopefully he makes that steps up and helps us to win a lot of games.”

Both players will be hoping to make their full debuts for the club tomorrow when Chesterfield face Dover Athletic at the Proact Stadium.