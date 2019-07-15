John Sheridan explains why he signed pair of Chesterfield youngsters on professional terms

John Sheridan wants 'intelligent' midfielder Jack Holmes to make the step up from academy football to the first team level.

The youngster, along with fellow Chesterfield academy product Alex Render, was handed a professional contract at the Proact a week ago.

Alex Render

Holmes played and scored in Saturday's 4-4 draw at Staveley Miners Welfare, tucking away a penalty he won himself.

Sheridan hopes Holmes will take the opportunity to be involved with the first team and run with it.

"Holmes is a good young footballer, an intelligent footballer," said Sheridan.

"He's got to make that step up now.

"Now he's training with the first team, in and around the first team and hopefully he can push on."

The manager hasn't seen as much of versatile defender Render, who featured at right-back during Saturday's friendly.

"Render has been out. I didn't know too much about him because he was injured last season but he's trying to get back to full fitness now.

"We'll have to keep an eye on that one."

The duo will form part of the development squad next season, alongside the likes of Charlie Wakefield, Levi Amantchi and the manager's son Jay, playing in regular friendly fixtures.

But they'll be fully involved with the senior professionals on a daily basis in an attempt to boost their progression.

Sheridan explained: "They won't split, they'll train with us all the time.

"They'll probably have longer days, but they'll train with the first team all the time.

"They'll be with us, but they'll be back in more than the first team in the afternoons working on what they need to do to improve themselves.

"It's important they play in match situations.

"I'm hoping one or two will come through and force their way in and around the first team.

"Hopefully one or two will kick on."