John Sheridan criticises some of club's younger players for "tasking it easy" in training and wishes they were more like "true pro" Robbie Weir

John Sheridan has criticised some of the club's younger players for 'taking it easy' in training and has heaped praise on 'true pro' Robbie Weir.

Midfielder Weir has not featured for Town since the 4-0 hammering at Sutton United on September 21.

The 30-year-old, previously of Leyton Orient, Burton Albion and Tranmere Rovers, has not been involved in any of the last six matchday squads.

And although Sheridan hinted that he would not stand in Weir's way if he found another club, he also praised him highly for his attitude.

When asked by the Derbyshire Times if Weir still has a future at the club, Sheridan said: "Yeah course he has, he is a brilliant professional. I respect him because he has played 500 games in his career.

"I find it hard (leaving players out) and it is not something I like doing.

"He (Weir) trains properly all the time, he has a brilliant attitude, never gives you a problem. I have got a lot of time for Robbie, he is a top, top pro and he has had a very good career. It is very hard that he is not in the team."

And when asked if Weir could be one of the players at the club who would be allowed to leave, Sheridan said: "If I was a player and I was not playing I would want to be playing whether it was at Chesterfield or somewhere else. I would rather be playing if I don't figure somewhere.

"If someone came in for Robbie, or likewise any player, I feel as though it would be better for him. I would not stand in anyone's way."

Sheridan has given opportunities to some of the younger players at the club like his son Jay, midfielder Charlie Wakefield and striker Jack McKay this season but the Blues boss wants more from them, and says they could learn a lot from someone like Weir.

"I wish some of my younger players were like Robbie Weir and that is why I try and bring his name up a lot and Curtis Weston who have got 400 or 500 games under their belt, who train properly, give me 110 per cent every day in training," Sheridan said. "I have got a couple of young players who come in and think they can have a day off and take it easy and just think 'I'll train at 70 per cent '.

"I have never got that problem with them older players and that is why they have had good careers.

"If you are a young footballer you want to be the best player, you want to have the longest career, you want to be playing every week.

"I played until I was 39 and when I was out of the team I was the moodiest... and I had already played 700 games in my career but I still wanted to play.

"You need to have this hungerness about you. You won't do it (reach the top) by being laid back.

"I think players of older years are more mentally strong. And that is not trying to belittle players today. I was listening to James Miler this morning. James Miler talent wise is not David Beckham or Ryan Giggs but he has got this work ethic. His work ethic has got him where he is today because he is a top, top player without being naturally gifted and I am not trying to be harsh with him. He has played for some unbelievable clubs."

Ahead of tomorrow's clash with Notts County Chesterfield will still be without defender David Buchanan but he is back in training.

Fellow defender Anthony Gerrard played 90 minutes against Wrexham on Tuesday and Sheridan said he believes he is ready to start a league game.

Midfielder Curtis Weston has been struggling with a bruised foot but is fit and available tomorrow, while goalkeeper Shwan Jalal should have recovered from his groin niggle in time for the game if selected.

But Sam Wedgbury is going to out with a calf strain for around four weeks. Sheridan said: "It is a crying shame he has had this setback because he has worked hard to get back to what he was. It has just come from nothing. The only good thing is he will not be out for as long as we first thought. We are all gutted for him."