John Sheridan casts doubt on future of two midfielders at Chesterfield

The futures of Jonathan Smith and Sam Wedgbury could lie away from Chesterfield.

Wedgbury was told earlier in the season that he could leave if another club came in for him.

The 30-year-old fought his way back into the team at the end of September but was forced off injured against Wrexham in the FA Cup on October 19.

He returned from his calf injury and started Chesterfield’s 5-1 hammering by Hartlepool United last month but has not played since.

While Smith, 33, who has made 15 league starts this season, has not featured since the defeat by Hartlepool.

“I’ve had no enquiries about any (of my) players,” Sheridan said.

“I’ve made players available.

“I’ve been honest with people and whatever suits both parties, if someone comes in for a player, I have just got to be as honest as I can.

“I have got to make tough decisions but no one has come in for any players.”

On Smith and Wedgbury, Sheridan said: “They are two brilliant pros.

“I do find it one of the hardest things about my job, whether anyone believes me or not, is leaving people out.

“If people are not playing and they are available and someone comes in and it suits them and they are interested I would never stand in anyone’s way.

“And Smith and Wedgbury have not been involved of late and yeah they would be in that position but likewise with any player at the moment, if anyone wanted to leave I would not stand in anyone’s way.”