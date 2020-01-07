John Pemberton's thoughts on whether he will give Chesterfield's youngsters a chance

John Pemberton will not be afraid to play Chesterfield’s youngsters during his time in charge.

Against Sutton United the Spireites caretaker boss named goalkeeper Dylan Wharton and Jamie Sharman among the substitutes, with Sharman coming on in the second-half.

In his last caretaker spell when Martin Allen was sacked Pemberton gave opportunities to Sharman and Luke Rawson and he says he will do it again as long as they are ready.

“If they are okay, yes, I have done it before,” Pemberton said.

“But they have got to be ready.

“The difference with them is that (last time) I had been training with them, I knew exactly where they were, I knew exactly what they had done, I knew they were fit enough.

Spireites youngster Jamie Sharman came off the bench on Saturday against Sutton United.

“They understood what I wanted, that's one of the reasons I put them in because the more players I could put in that understood the easier it would be.

“I have got a track record of producing young players but you have got to be careful of putting young players into a fight that we are in.

“I am going to need all the players, it is a tough period and we have got injuries and one or two might have to play out of position.”

Meanwhile, Chesterfield has announced it will hold its AGM on Monday, February 24 at 7pm, in the SBK Spires Restaurant at the Proact.

All shareholders can attend and the accounts and papers will be posted to all shareholders prior to the meeting.