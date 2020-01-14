John Pemberton reveals the reason behind arranging friendly against Ilkeston Town

John Pemberton plans to name a strong line-up when they face Ilkeston Town in a friendly tonight.

Pemberton wants to use the game at the Manor Ground (7.30pm) to cast his eye over some first-team players who have not got many minutes under their belt.

“I want to see the players that have not been playing because the chances are we going to need them,” Pemberton said.

“I want to get some minutes down them and see where they all are and get a feel for the group because to be fair they have trained really well.”

He added: “The training has been quite intense because I felt it needed to be and I have spoken to the players and they are happy with that.

“I am not just putting the kids out it is the players who I want to call on and potentially be able to use.”