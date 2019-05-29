John Pemberton leaves role as Chesterfield FC's academy manager

Academy manager John Pemberton has today left Chesterfield by mutual consent.

Commenting on his short spell with the club, Pemberton said: "I’ve enjoyed my time at the club and helping the club with the first team over the Christmas period. An opportunity has come up which I couldn’t turn down.

"I will help the academy over the next few weeks and hope that the club gets back to where it belongs, back in the Football League. I hope that I will be welcomed back in the future should my situation change and wish the best of luck to the club for the new season.”

Academy director Steve Coe said: "It has been a pleasure to work closely with John in the academy over the past nine months. He has made further improvements within the academy structure that will benefit us in the future.

"I am also pleased that he will be on hand to assist our coaches in their career pathway over the next few weeks. We all wish John well in his new role and look forward to seeing him back at the club in the future.”