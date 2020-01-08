John Pemberton comments on his strategy for bringing in new players to Chesterfield

John Pemberton is planning on calling in a “few favours” to bring in some new players.

Caretaker manager Pemberton has had coaching spells at the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bristol City, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United so he could look at those clubs for possible recruits.

A back-up goalkeeper to Shwan Jalal is a priority for him while he may look to strengthen midfield as well.

He said: "I can't answer honestly because I need to know what is available so I will be making some phone calls and speaking to people and try and call a few favours in but I don't just want anyone because there is no point in that.

“I have got plenty of players here that have been here and they can do a job so I might look at bringing something in and it is under my nose so I just need to get some training done and see where we are.”