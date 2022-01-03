James Rowe.

The Spireites are top of the league and are unbeaten in 14 but Rowe wants more from them going forward.

“Results take care of themselves, it is always about the performance,” he told the DT.

"I think it is fair to say that in the first-half of both of the home games (against Halifax and King’s Lynn) over the Christmas period we have not done well enough in terms of our attacking play. We know that, we have got to be honest, there is no point in me trying to deviate from the truth.

"But what has been impressive is how we have refocused at half-time. The multi-disciplinary staff have come in with clips of where we are with our running stats, how we can hurt them, what we can do better, and we have done that in both halves. We dominated Halifax and we dominated King’s Lynn in the second-half.”

The performances in the last two games against Halifax and King’s Lynn were not particularly smooth but the four points is a good return for the Blues especially after the Covid outbreak at the club.