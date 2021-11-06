James Rowe.

With ten players unavailable, Rowe was forced to name a makeshift defence and Rhys Murphy took advantage after just four minutes.

But the Spireites hit back two minutes later when Saidou Khan headed in Calvin Miller’s cross.

And the hosts went in front on 14 minutes when debutant Luke Croll swivelled and finished in the area.

Substitute Kabongo Tshimanga added a third in the second-half with his 13th goal of the season.

There was drama in injury-time as Sam Dalby blasted a penalty over and then both teams ended with ten-men after straight reds for Calvin Miller and Zak Brunt following a scuffle.

“It was a typical cup tie, it was topsy-turvy,” Rowe said.

"Southend played their part, there was certainly an uplift in performance from when we played them in the league.

"For us, I thought it was an outstanding performance considering where we are with who is available, players playing out of position and a debut in our back three.

"Their goal was good play from their perspective but poor defending from us.

"But what was most impressive was the reaction.

"It probably flattered them to only go in 2-1 at half-time, we were very good.

"Our pitch coverage was probably some of the best I have seen since I have been here in terms of holding positions, running off from those positions and we caused them chaos both sides.

"We got overloads each side and the first goal we have been working on in particular with Alex Whittle bombing on and creating the space for Calvin Miller.

"It is pleasing to see some of the training coming into play and a special mention for Alex Whittle coming in at left-sided centre-half, it was a fantastic performance.

"It was all about getting in the hat for the next round and we have done that and it was probably deserved in the 90 minutes.”

The signing of Croll on a free transfer was announced in the morning and he made an immediate impact with a composed performance and a goal.

Rowe said he will bring ‘experience’ to an injury-ravaged back-line.

The boss had no complaints over Southend’s penalty, awarded after Melvin Minter bundled over Sam Rush in the box.

Rowe also said the sending off of Miller was the correct call.

"The referee has got the sending off right,” Rowe explained. “I have just seen it. It is a lack of discipline. Could common sense prevail and give two yellows? Potentially.

"It makes a mockery of the consistency because you can get volleyed in the head and not even get a booking but then you can raise your hands and get a straight red. We want consistency and we are not getting that. Both benches are frustrated because now both clubs are affected going forward in the league for the next few games.”

Tshimanga sealed the win when he finished one-on-one after he was sent clear by Jim Kellermann.