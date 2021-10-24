James Rowe aware of threat former Chesterfield man Tom Whelan will pose for Eastleigh

On Saturday it was Boreham Wood’s Will Evans and Scott Boden.

On Tuesday, under the floodlights at the Technique Stadium, it will be Eastleigh’s Tom Whelan.

The 25-year-old was James Rowe’s third signing as Chesterfield manager last December and his all-action performances and goals from midfield made him a hit with Town fans.

However, his game time became limited towards the end of the campaign and Rowe felt it would be the same again this campaign for the Liverpool-born man so decided to let him go.

Whelan has scored three league goals for the Spitfires, including a free-kick in a 2-1 win against Altrincham at the weekend, and he will be a threat tomorrow evening.

“They (Eastleigh) have had an upturn in form,” Rowe told the DT on Saturday.

"Tom (Whelan) has scored again today so he is in good form and he is a good player, we know what he can bring.

"We have got to shut him out and make sure we move the ball quickly like we did in the second-half today.”

Eastleigh are currently 13th in the table and have won their last two in the league.

Town, who are 10 points better off than their opponents, did the double over them last season.

Rowe’s men are currently eight games unbeaten at home stretching back to last season, their best run since 2014.

Chesterfield will assess Calvin Miller and Jak McCourt ahead of the fixture after both suffered injuries in the win against Boreham.