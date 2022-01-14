Jack Clarke will be a Chesterfield player next season, James Rowe confirms
Jack Clarke will be a Spireites player next season, boss James Rowe has confirmed.
The midfielder will miss the rest of the current campaign with a recurrence of his ruptured hamstring which has required an operation.
The 22-year-old joined on a free transfer from Aston Villa last summer after a previous successful loan spell at Town.
It was thought he signed an initial one-year deal but Rowe has confirmed he will be staying for longer.
"We have signed Jack obviously for next year as well,” Rowe said.
"He is a very talented individual.
"All I am interested in is making sure he comes back and we see the best out of him next season.”
Rowe said Clarke’s operation was a success.
The boss added: "Now it is about his mindset and me working with him on a daily basis.
"When can start walking around again he can come in and start the process of the long road back.”