Jack Clarke will be a Chesterfield player next season, James Rowe confirms

Jack Clarke will be a Spireites player next season, boss James Rowe has confirmed.

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:30 am

The midfielder will miss the rest of the current campaign with a recurrence of his ruptured hamstring which has required an operation.

The 22-year-old joined on a free transfer from Aston Villa last summer after a previous successful loan spell at Town.

It was thought he signed an initial one-year deal but Rowe has confirmed he will be staying for longer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jack Clarke.

"We have signed Jack obviously for next year as well,” Rowe said.

"He is a very talented individual.

"All I am interested in is making sure he comes back and we see the best out of him next season.”

Rowe said Clarke’s operation was a success.

The boss added: "Now it is about his mindset and me working with him on a daily basis.

"When can start walking around again he can come in and start the process of the long road back.”

James RoweChesterfieldSpireitesAston Villa