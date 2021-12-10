The midfielder has been out since September with a hamstring problem.

But the former Aston Villa man was involved in the squad against Salford City last weekend and came on for the final few weeks.

When asked how big of a boost it is to have him back, boss James Rowe said: “It will be when he is up and running at full tilt.

Jack Clarke is nearing full fitness.

"He is still quite not there.

"He is about two weeks away from having a start potentially.

"It is about gradually getting minutes into him.

"It will be no different tomorrow, he will be involved in the squad but he is not quite ready to start.”

Tyrone Williams is available again after being cup-tied for the Salford clash.

Fraser Kerr returned from illness at the Peninsula Stadium so Rowe will have a decision to make on who starts against Grimsby tomorrow.

"We have got four centre-halves for three spaces haven’t we and Alex Whittle has done a great job there when called upon,” Rowe added.

"We have got four centre-halves available now so that is good, that is what we want.