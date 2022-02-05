'It's not for me' - Halifax boss Pete Wild rules himself out of running for Chesterfield job

The DT revealed that the Spireites board are big admirers of the 38-year-old, who was a contender for the job before James Rowe was appointed 14 months ago.

Rowe departed by ‘mutual consent’ last night amid allegations of misconduct.

Wild has led the Shaymen to third this season despite having a limited budget compared to many of the teams near the top of the National League and he has been linked with Football League jobs.

Pete Wild.

"I don't mind saying that it's not for me," he told the Halifax Courier.

"It would be disrespectful to go to a rival club in our league, disrespectful to the owner, to the trust he put in me, disrespectful to the fans who get behind us every week, and disrespectful to the players and staff who give me so much every week.