It was a poor display by Chesterfield, but credit to Gateshead for what they do - our Spireites fans columnist gives his verdict

Chesterfield fans made up over half the crowd at Gateshead must be some sort of a record for our team’s away attendances, it is just a pity about the performance, where we didn’t even have a decent effort on target in the first half.

We know John Sheridan’s giving some of the squad their final chance and also loanee players will be going back to their parent clubs, but nonetheless 90 miuntes of football would have been good to watch.

The future for Gateshead looks in the balance, maybe we’ll be at this stadium again next season, or perhaps they’ll be playing somewhere else, but you have to hand it to them they have one of the lowest budgets in the league and they have done very well despite financial problems. I hope they’ll be at a ground near a hostelry or two, or some facilities of any kind.

John Sheridan was being kind to call things “Lethargic” against Gateshead.

Here's what John Sheridan had to say

Even the Gateshead commentary team were surprised about how little service was given to our front men and noted that Marc Antoine Fortune never really got into a striking position.

Let’s be fair having a striker who never looks like scoring isn’t really an option, especially if your team is going to mount a promotion challenge next time.

It’s time for all Spireites to vote for their goal of the season, for the first half of the campaign most of the goals worth applauding went against us and to be cynical I’d have gone for Scott Boden’s goal for Gateshead at the Proact, that was a good one.

However his finish for us on the telly against Sutton was on which no-one else on our team could have finished so that one might get my vote.

Around the league the title unwinds as Leyton Orient go away to Solihull and Salford play Fylde at Moor Lane with all the sides having something to play for.

It’s likely that Orient will do it and the others will contest the play offs. Hopefully that will be us next season having shed some dead wood from the squad.

I’ve noted Orient fans already complaining that Solihull haven’t give n them enough tickets and moaning about the state of the ground, but that’s the National League for you.

The Birmingham side could still go up and have to build three sides of a stadium in double quick time. It could be an interesting place to visit if they make League two status.