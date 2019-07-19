'It's a project that's got legs, it's a major thing' - Chesterfield defender's excitement over soon-to-launch app

When he's not heading away corners and barking orders to team-mates, Anthony Gerrard is plotting for the future of a new app.

The centre-half, signed by Chesterfield this summer following his departure from Carlisle, announced at the start of the year that he was involved with Busby.

The road safety app is due to be launched this year.

"We've got an app called Busby, a road traffic app for vulnerable road users, cyclists, pedestrians, joggers, horse riders," said Gerrard.

"It's a smart bit of kit.

"It's a long story but one of the lads involved took a smack and was in a serious way.

"That's how the app got developed.

"Hopefully it'll be available soon."

The free app will automatically detect incidents on the road and the hope is that it can help prevent further incidents.

Gerrard is keen to rope in his fellow sportsmen and women, to boost the app's profile.

"I'm speaking with some huge names to be ambassadors for it, most of them footballers at present," he said.

"I'm looking to expand it, if anyone is out there and can help me, I need Chris Boardman's details.

"I'm going to be speaking to Stobarts.

"Hopefully it'll bring road safety to the forefront.

"Once it gets out there and gets promoted, I don't think there'll be any stopping it."

At the age of 33, Gerrard knows his playing days won't last forever, so he's excited to get his teeth into a different challenge away from the pitch.

"As you can see, I'm smiling about it.

"It's a project that's got legs. It's a major thing.

"It's another avenue because football is coming to the latter stages for me, I need to look at things outside of football and this is something I'm really excited about."