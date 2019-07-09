Is versatile former Chesterfield and Portsmouth man Dion Donahue the latest Mansfield Town transfer target?

Mansfield Town are said to be chasing former Portsmouth and Chesterfield utility player Dion Donahue.

Reports on social media today suggested Stags are competing with Fleetwood Town for the signature of the 25-year-old Welshman, who can play midfield and full back.

Donahue moved from Chesterfield to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee in August 2017.

His first season with Pompey yielded 36 appearances, but his second wasn’t as productive, thanks to illness and injury.

A bout of glandular fever last summer was followed by a stop-start 2018/19 campaign, which was ended prematurely by a groin injury.

Portsmouth elected not to take up the option of a third year and he is now a free agent.

Stags boss John Dempster has said he believes he will complete his fourth signing of the summer early this week.

Yesterday there were reports linking Mansfield to former Rotherham United striker David Ball.