Injury updates on Chesterfield's Tom Denton and David Buchanan and could Liam Mandeville and Jermaine McGlashan be pushing for starts against FC Halifax Town?

Chesterfield striker Tom Denton is edging closer to being involved in the squad.

The 30-year-old has not made a single appearance so far this season due to injury.

But the former Halifax Town man is back in training and a place among the substitutes against his old side on Tuesday night could be a possibility.

Speaking at a press conference today, Chesterfield's goalkeeping coach, Mark Crossley, said: "Tom has got involved this morning with training. I think it is a little bit early for him tomorrow but who knows he might come in tomorrow and say he is really, really fresh but he has had a good run out this morning and had no problems. I think it is a little bit too early from him but who knows."

On-loan Norwich City Anthony Spyrou is still working his way back to fitness and defender David Buchanan is set to be out for a few weeks due to a knee injury he picked up against Stockport County.

On Buchanan, Crossley said: “He is injured at the moment. I am not sure about the timing of it, how long he is going to be out. It was quite a nasty tackle and I think he has strained a few things in and around the knee area but knowing him as a pro he will be back sooner rather than later. He might be a couple of weeks, I am not 100 per cent sure.”

Two other players who are pushing for recalls are midfielder Jermaine McGlashan and striker Liam Mandeville.

The pair came on early in the second half against Dagenham and Redbridge and helped change the game.

“They came on and did really well so they will be pushing (for a start)," Crossley told the Derbyshire Times. "Liam was left out and came in and was excellent when he came on, probably changed the game for us to a certain extent.

“I think the thought process with Jermaine was that he had not played that many games (before signing for Chesterfield). He has come in and done well and we just felt as though maybe tomorrow’s night game he can have more of an impact than what he could from starting on Saturday.”

Tuesday's opponents FC Halifax Town have won six of their first eight matches and are second in the National League.

"Halifax are flying at the moment and take nothing away from them they are doing really, really well," Crossley added.

“We had them watched at the weekend and they work very, very hard so we have to match their work-rate and then hopefully are quality can come through in the end.

“They will be full of confidence.”