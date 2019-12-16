Injury update on Chesterfield goalkeeper Luke Coddington

“Gutted” Chesterfield goalkeeper Luke Coddington is likely to be out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old joined the Spireites on a two-year deal in the summer after leaving Huddersfield Town.

He has made 11 starts for Town this season, keeping one clean sheet.

Coddington was stretchered off in the defeat against Yeovil Town last Tuesday after slipping when kicking the ball.

Charlie Williamson, chief scout, who spoke to the media after Saturday’s FA Trophy defeat to Notts County, said: “The injury to Luke was a real bad one which he has had an operation so fingers crossed it is not as bad as what we first thought but it is going to be a lengthy period out for him.

“Without being able to put a date on it I would have thought it would more or else be season over (for him).

“I am not 100 per cent sure but I would have thought that would be the case.

“I think Mark Crossley has had chance to speak to him.

“He will be on a downer because he has managed to force his way back in the team.

“It was a freakish injury.

“Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for him.”

After his injury Coddington wrote on Twitter: “Words can’t express how gutted I am. Fully focussed on getting back on the pitch as soon as I can. Thanks for all your support.”

