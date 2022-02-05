Daryl McMahon, manager of Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Daggers took the lead through Josh Walker on 35 minutes but they gave away a penalty in each half, both for fouls on Jeff King, with the spot-kicks scored by Kabongo Tshimanga.

King drew fouls from Myles Weston and Callum Reynolds to allow Tshimanga to score his 22nd and 23rd league goals of the season.

The visitors had chances to grab a second goal in the first-half but the Spireites limited them to very little after the break and saw out the game comfortably in the end.

“I think we have played well for large parts of the game, especially in the first-half when I thought we were excellent,” McMahon said at full-time.

"We scored a great goal and should have scored another one – we hit the post and the crossbar.

"I thought we played some good stuff against a very, very good side.

"For the majority of the game we have limited them to not many chances at all. They have got the top marksman in the division in Tshimanga and he has not really had a chance in open play.”

He added: "The two penalties are poor individual errors from us and we need to do better on them.

"But overall I think there are a lot of positives to take out of the performance.”