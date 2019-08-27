IN PICTURES: Stockport County v Chesterfield FC - match gallery
A bright Bank Holiday Monday saw a big following for Chesterfield but they couldn't reward their travelling supporters at Stockport County.
Here's the best of the action from our photographer.
Match action from Chesterfield's trip to Stockport. Pics by Greg Dunbavand / AHPIX LTD.
jpimedia
Match action from Chesterfield's trip to Stockport. Pics by Greg Dunbavand / AHPIX LTD.
jpimedia
Match action from Chesterfield's trip to Stockport. Pics by Greg Dunbavand / AHPIX LTD.
jpimedia
Match action from Chesterfield's trip to Stockport. Pics by Greg Dunbavand / AHPIX LTD.
jpimedia
View more