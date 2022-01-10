In pictures: How Chesterfield did themselves proud against Chelsea in the FA Cup third round

Despite being 3-0 down inside 30 minutes, James Rowe’s men refused to give up and battled to the very end. They were rewarded with Akwasi Asante’s late consolation goal.
These pictures show the story of a match that will live long in the memory.
1. A young fan enjoys the experience
A fan of Chesterfield enjoys the build up to the big game.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. Scared to look?
If he was scared to look, there was no need to be. Chesterfield did him, themselves and the whole town proud.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Frustration for Scott Loach
Scott Loach cuts a dejected figure as Timo Werner scores Chelsea's opener after just six minutes.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
4. Kabongo Tshimanga battles for the ball
Malang Sarr and Kabongo Tshimanga compete for the ball.
Photo: Justin Setterfield