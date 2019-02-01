IN PICTURES: Derby County U18's knocked out of FA Youth Cup by Man City

The Rams FA Youth Cup adventure is over for another season after a 2-1 defeat at home to Man City.

Our match photographer Jez Tighe captured the drama as it unfolded

Action from Derby County's 2-1 defeat to Man City in the FA Youth Cup.

Action from Derby County's 2-1 defeat to Man City in the FA Youth Cup.

Action from Derby County's 2-1 defeat to Man City in the FA Youth Cup.

Action from Derby County's 2-1 defeat to Man City in the FA Youth Cup.

Action from Derby County's 2-1 defeat to Man City in the FA Youth Cup.

Action from Derby County's 2-1 defeat to Man City in the FA Youth Cup.

Action from Derby County's 2-1 defeat to Man City in the FA Youth Cup.

Action from Derby County's 2-1 defeat to Man City in the FA Youth Cup.

Action from Derby County's 2-1 defeat to Man City in the FA Youth Cup.