Improvements needed, but Derby County can make it five unbeaten with Luton Town visit

The Rams are unbeaten in four games as we await the visit of Luton Town on Saturday - and that’s the positive.

However, the flip side is we have only managed to win one of those and that is mainly down to two things - defensive errors, especially from defending set pieces, and failing to be clinical enough when chances are created in the opposition penalty area.

The return of Chris Martin and him scoring goals has been a boost for the club.

He’s hit the back of the net in three consecutive games and this has given manager Philip Cocu the nice headache of choosing between Martin and Jack Marriott to start games, though we do need more goals though from the likes of Tom Lawrence.

We seem to be struggling to find the right balance in a back four.

At Barnsley we had a very capable-looking defence in Jayden Bogle, Curtis Davies, Krystian Bielik and Max Lowe, but again we were exposed on more than one occasion.

The goalkeeping position has also been under much discussion with fans.

Kelle Roos doesn’t dominate his box enough. He should be king of the castle in the area but is often beaten to the ball far too easy.

Ben Hamer is the only experienced alternative and he joined us after having a tough time of it at Huddersfield.

So goalkeeper is a position that I’d be looking to strengthen come January.

So on to Saturday and Luton is another game that we need to be winning as they are a much smaller club, without meaning to sound disrespectful to them, and it’s a fixture we should relish.

They will possibly include former Ram Jacob Butterfield in the squad.

We may have gone four games unbeaten, but the wins need to come sooner rather than later.

It’s important that we don’t allow too big a gap between ourselves and the top six.

Should we be six points or less behind sixth place in January when Wayne Rooney joins us, we will have every chance to make a run for the play-offs. However, we must not let the rot settle in.