Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town.placeholder image
Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town.

If you watched Chesterfield v Harrogate last season then you might be able to spot yourself here

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 09:06 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 08:22 BST
Spireites fans went home frustrated after a 0-0 draw at Harrogate hit their play-off hopes.

Chesterfield were unable to create much against a rock-solid defence as they missed the chance to cut the gap on the play-offs.

Here are just some of the fans who saw the game, through the lens of DT photographer Brian Eyre and Tina Jenner. Take a look and see who you know.

Get full reaction and more Spireites news on our website.

Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town.

1. Chesterfield 0 Harrogate 0

Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town.

2. Chesterfield 0 Harrogate 0

Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town.

3. Chesterfield 0 Harrogate 0

Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town.

4. Chesterfield 0 Harrogate 0

Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:HarrogateChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice