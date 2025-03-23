Chesterfield were unable to create much against a rock-solid defence as they missed the chance to cut the gap on the play-offs.
Here are just some of the fans who saw the game, through the lens of DT photographer Brian Eyre and Tina Jenner. Take a look and see who you know.
1. Chesterfield 0 Harrogate 0
Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chesterfield 0 Harrogate 0
Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chesterfield 0 Harrogate 0
Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chesterfield 0 Harrogate 0
Chesterfield's play-off hopes were hit after a frustrating afternoon against Harrogate Town. Photo: Brian Eyre