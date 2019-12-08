"I thought we were brilliant": Chesterfield fans react to undeserved home defeat to Bromley

Chesterfield conceded two late goals as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bromley at the Proact on Saturday.

Here’s how Spireites fans reacted to the loss in a game they deserved at least a point.

@JoshMarsh95: “Played ok today. But sadly when there's been a losing mentality at your club for the best part of five years this is what happens. Hard to take. Referee had a shocker today too.”

@jord1988: “Usually critical of town but didn’t deserve to lose that. We weren’t great but they where shocking need to learn how to defend crosses that’s all they had two crosses two goals.”

@DerbyshireDad60: “That was unfortunate. Should have got something from the game. But, 7 home defeats so far can only point in one direction.”

@Joel__CFC: “The referee cost us the game today. Not the players.”

@louuielou: “I thought we were brilliant today.”

@EddieRu24186859: “Much better from the Spireites. Wish I could say the same about the referee and one of his linesmen. If we only had 11 to play against the score would have been different. By far the worst refereeing performance at the Proact so far this season.”

@GaryGorman: “Sheridan makes lots of baffling decisions but players need to apply some common sense too. @WillEvans34 diving in unnecessarily to concede free kick for first goal and

@antgerrard86 possibly should have been sent off.”

@SpireTweet: “Performance deserved some points today. But mistakes ultimately costing the Spireites. There was no need for Evan's to make the foul that lead to the equaliser. The depression of the Proact continues.”