“I thought we should have won the game”, says Chesterfield boss John Sheridan after FA Cup defeat to Wrexham

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan said it is a ‘crying shame’ that the Spiretes have been dumped out of the FA Cup by Wrexham after a 1-0 defeat at the Racecourse Ground.

JJ Hooper scored the only goal of the match in the first-half of the fourth qualifying tie in north Wales after a 1-1 draw at the Proact on Saturday.

But despite the loss, Sheridan said the performance was ‘very good’.

“We’ve got to take this performance into our league programme and Notts County on Saturday,” stressed Sheridan.

“There are a lot of positives to take from the game.

“That’s the way we should be playing, run hard, sprint, move the ball quickly. We looked a really good team.

“That’s what I’m looking for at the weekend.

“I think the performance was very good, especially in the second half, I think that was the best we’ve played in a long, long time.”

Despite hailing the performance as the best he’s seen in a while from his side, the Town boss was gutted to be knocked out of the competition.

But the 54-year-old was once again disappointed with the way his side conceded.

He said: “They’re a good footballing side and they try to move you. But I was happy with the way we controlled it.

“But again the goal was poor. I say it all the time about the goals. It’s about making the right decisions.

“People just don’t stay in their areas. You don’t move out of your area. A couple of people made poor decisions and it’s cost us.

“It was disappointing to go in at half time 1-0 and they didn’t really deserve it.

“It’s a crying shame we’ve lost. I thought we should have won the game in the end.”

He added: “I can’t fault the performance. We had them right on the back foot and created some great chances and their keeper’s made some great saves.

“That’s all I ask from them to show a bit of desire because we’ve got decent footballers in the side.

“I’m really pleased with the way we played, it’s just a shame we’re not in the next round.”