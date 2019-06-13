'I think we will get them' - CEO says Chesterfield are closing in on crowd pleasers with promotion experience.

Chesterfield are closing in on crowd-pleasing players with promotions on their CVs.

CEO Graham Bean expects the summer recruitment drive to kick into gear next week, when both he and manager John Sheridan will be working on tying up deals for new faces.

“John knows who he wants and we have been speaking to several,” said the chief executive.

“John has been away but we are both in next week so things will start moving then.”

READ: Justin Edinburgh showed the way for Chesterfield

According to Bean, there are targets in sight who know what it takes to achieve promotion.

He believes the Spireites stand a good chance of securing Sheridan’s top targets and predicts a positive response from the club’s fanbase.

“John wants a couple who have been in promotion winning teams before and who have experienced that type of pressure,” said Bean.

“I think we will get them.

“Supporters can be assured there is lots going on behind the scenes and I think they will be happy once we have done our business.”

Sheridan has so far signed two players; centre-half Haydn Hollis who spent last season on loan at the Proact from Forest Green Rovers, and forward Liam Mandeville.

The pair were free agents after being released by their clubs.

The Derbyshire Times understands Town are currently tracking a proven Football League forward and a veteran defender with League One and League Two experience.

Sheridan will be assisted in his player hunt by newly appointed head of recruitment Charlie Williamson.

One additional member of staff, a goalkeeping coach, will arrive at the Proact later this summer.