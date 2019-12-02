"I genuinely fear we are going down": This is how Chesterfield fans reacted to the 2-2 draw against Aldershot

Tom Denton’s 94th minute header rescued a point for Chesterfield at Aldershot on Saturday.

Trailing by a single goal at half-time, Scott Boden equalised in the 50th minute for his ninth goal of the season.

Aldershot took the lead again through Jack Powell with 20 minutes to go before substitute Denton nodded a leveller with a minute to go.

But the Spireites are now without a win in five games and are two points from escaping the National League relegation zone.

They are next in action against Bromley on Saturday at the Proact.

Here’s how Spireites fans reacted to the draw on social media:

@SpiredaveDavid: “We did well to come back twice after that terrible performance the other night. Not a great footballing performance from either side, but certainly a great fightback.”

@bronj2000: “I genuinely fear we’re going down, the reality of it is real. We are genuinely in a massive relegation fight. The worst part, I don’t have any hope it’s going to end well, I think we’re going down.”

@LondonSpireites: “First time I’ve left a game for before full time in 7 years. I’m done!”

@AndrewJones59: “He’s already said he’s tinkered too much then here we go again a raft of changes?”

Charles Twigg: “Tom Denton the saviour.”

Pat Swaine: “And again he does it and not one of Sheridan's favourites but what does he know.”

Robert Callaghan: “It's a miracle he finally wins a header. Got to find better players in january.”