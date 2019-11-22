"I don't think I did pick the wrong team": Chesterfield manager defends his selection in defeat to Chorley

John Sheridan has defended his team selection in the 3-2 defeat to Chorley.

The Spireites boss made two personnel changes for the loss against the National League's bottom club last weekend.

Defender Josef Yarney was ruled out with a hamstring injury while winger Gevaro Nepomuceno was on international duty.

It meant central midfielder Robbie Weir filled in at right-back while Joe Rowley was asked to play on the left of midfield instead of the right.

Sheridan's decisions drew some criticism from Town supporters but he believes he picked the right team.

"The Chorley game was a big downer," he said.

"It was a poor performance.

"We need to do better for the goals.

"Chorley was back to what we have shown in the early part of the season.

"It was brought on by ourselves and it was a bad, bad day.

"We did change two personnel but everyone knows how we have been playing, the shape of the team, it was just a poor performance and something I did not expect because of the form we had showed of late.

"I have got players in there who knew how we were going to play and players who have played in the positions that they were put in. They have all played (in positions) where they played last week and most of them were part of a team of the run we were on of late so there is no excuses it was just a poor performance.

"People will probably look at me if I did pick the wrong team but I don't think I did pick the wrong the team.

"It was a flat performance and too many players were not at the races and you can't do that.

"It has been a flat week because we were expecting to win the game but we did not."

He added: "It did shock me (the performance).

"We need to bounce back with a win (against Harrogate).

"I need to stick to my beliefs and not get carried away when we do lose.

"I found it hard to take."