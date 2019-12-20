"I am embarrassed where we are," admits Chesterfield manager John Sheridan

John Sheridan has admitted he is “embarrassed” by Chesterfield’s poor season so far.

The Spireites are positioned in the National League relegation zone with more than half of the season gone.

The Blues have lost five consecutive home matches and are playing in front of record low crowds at the Proact.

“I am gutted that we are in the position that we are in,” Sheridan said.

"We have been poor.

"Me, as a manager, I look poor.

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan.

"I am embarrassed where we are.

"I am embarrassed by people talking and thinking 'why are they not doing this?'

"But I have got to stay strong.

"I don't know what my future holds I have just got to concentrate on what I have to do here.”

Sheridan, 55, saved Chesterfield from relegation last season after being appointed boss in January and he is hopeful that he can do it again.

"My mindset at the moment is that I have got to do what I did last year and keep us in this league,” he added.

"I am going to work my socks off to try and turn things around and hopefully I achieve that.

"It is a massive period with games coming thick and fast and if you look at the games we have coming up they don't look favourable for us but we have got to stand up and be tall and a tough nut to crack and try and push on and get results."